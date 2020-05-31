Man in custody following foot pursuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says 28-year-old Andrew Barnett fired one shot at officers during a foot pursuit Saturday evening before being taken into custody.

Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun near an apartment complex on the 2700 block of Lodge Ave. The caller reportedly identified the man as Barnett, who police say is a parole registered offender for attempted armed burglary and intimidation.

In a release, Evansville Police say Barnett took off on foot when officers tried to make contact. One officer reportedly tried using a taser but was unsuccessful, but another officer also tried deploying a taser and hit Barnett’s arm.

Barnett reportedly then pulled a revolver from his waistband and shot once at officers before falling to the ground and being taken into custody.

