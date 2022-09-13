EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A federal grand jury has indicted Arcinial Watt, which means he now faces Federal charges. Due to this, state charges were dropped.

Arcinial Watt was charged with murder, and he was supposed to have his trial on September 12. Watt was involved in a case where a toddler died from ingesting a fentanyl pill.

Court documents say this case was moved from Vanderburgh County to Hamilton County. Other people involved in this case include:

Allison Smithler: Trial is set for September 26 in Vanderburgh County.

MaKaylee Opperman: Trial scheduled for October 31.

Jazmynn Brown: Trial scheduled for February 27.

The indictment can be found below.