HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson County grand jury indicted a man accused of burning a dog alive.

Bryan Matthews Jr., 32, is charged with torture of a dog resulting in death and arson.

He was arrested in June after investigators say he set Duke, a poodle, on fire.

Matthews is scheduled to appear in court on August 11.

(This story was originally published on August 5, 2020)