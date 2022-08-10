MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Madisonville Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed while crossing a road Tuesday night.

The police department says Jon Harrell was crossing the street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Country Mart gas station.

The driver of the car told officers she hit a person as they were crossing the road.

Harrell later died at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

MPD has not said whether any charges have been filed in this investigation.