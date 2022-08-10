MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Madisonville Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed while crossing a road Tuesday night.
The police department says Jon Harrell was crossing the street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Country Mart gas station.
The driver of the car told officers she hit a person as they were crossing the road.
Harrell later died at a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
MPD has not said whether any charges have been filed in this investigation.