HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson.

Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports fan.

“Steve was a GPS genius before GPS was even available with his keen sense of direction mapping out travels across the country,” it stated in his obituary. “He also enjoyed rock and roll music and fishing trips with family. He was known at the Harbor House as ‘the quiet humble gentleman.'”

Wathen’s visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel, 800 S. Hebron Ave., Evansville. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harbor House Christian Center, 804 Clay St., Henderson, KY 42420.

This tragic shooting also claimed the life of Chad Holmes. His funeral arrangements have not been set.