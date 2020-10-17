Man locked in Big Lots bathroom arrested on drug charges

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Officers were dispatched on Friday around 9 p.m. to Big Lots on Diamond Ave after an employee reported an unresponsive man in the bathroom and that the door was locked from the inside.

Police arrived on the scene and tried to make contact with the man, but they say he was unable to talk and sounded intoxicated. The man was eventually able to open the door and officers asked if he was okay.

The man was identified as 36 year old David Duncan. Police say Duncan consented to a search and officers found a clear plastic bag with a white crystalline substance inside, which they say later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Duncan was taken to the hospital and then to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

He is charged with possession and public intoxication.

