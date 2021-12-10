Man looks to remove dozens of cats from Perry County home

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) A Perry County man has a dilemma, how to get up to 50 cats removed from his home before he has to move out.

Chris Dickerson says he started caring for the felines after they started showing up on his property a few years ago.

“I was observant for a while just to see whose they were. It became obvious that nobody was claiming them,” he said, recalling when they first started showing up near his home more than two years ago. He then started caring for them.

Chris Dickerson started seeing cats outside his home two years ago, and then he started caring for them.

“When it got cold, that drastic temperature drop, that’s when I tried to protect them,” he said.

The number grew to 50 in about a year. Dickerson says it’s lead to him spending up to a thousand dollars a month on cat food. He now needs them moved before he has to move out of his home in a few days. It’s due to what he said was the landlord selling the property. Dickerson said he reached out to groups in, and outside Perry County, but the cats couldn’t be moved out all at once.

“He and I had both placed many calls to shelters in the area to see if there is any room to take the animals. I know there is a large number and no shelter can take all of them,” said Donna Dickerson, Chris’s sister.

Tangila Smith of It Takes A Village says Dickerson talked to her organization, but they couldn’t take 50 cats at once due to their shelter being full. They recommended a volunteer in Perry County to help him, but

Dickerson and the volunteer couldn’t come to an agreement. Dickerson hopes something can be done soon.

“This is last resort. I’m just totally concerned about their welfare,” says Dickerson.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2021)