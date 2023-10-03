NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT)- Losing wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. But for two men, it began a friendship hundreds of miles apart.

Greg Day lost his wallet during an Ole’ Miss football game in Mississippi last October. He thought it was gone forever, until a good Samaritan named Drew Reynolds mailed it back.

“He is just a regular guy doing the right thing. Not many folks do those kinds of things. I believe that if the shoe was on the other foot, I would have done the same thing if I would have found his wallet,” Day says.

Day lives in Indiana and Reynolds lives in Mississippi. This past weekend, the men met in person for the first time before an Ole’ Miss football game. Before the game, Day and Reynolds talked and got to know each other. On game day, Reynolds decided to come to hang out with Day and his family before kick-off.

“I just talked to him, shook his hand, and introduced him to my brothers and family members. And the next day, he felt compelled to run into us at the grill and stop by our tent and say hello to everyone else who come down,” Day says.

Day says he wants to keep in touch with Reynolds and hopes his act of kindness teaches people a lesson.

“It is called integrity. This man is full of integrity,” Day says.

Eyewitness News reached out to Drew Reynolds and asked if he wanted to talk about meeting Day in person. He did not respond.