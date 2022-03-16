HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO.

HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the roadway and a truck was off in the yard at the above address.

HCSO says that Jeremy Buley, 38, of Henderson, was operating a semi truck carrying logs. HCSO says that the semi was making a right turn out of a driveway to head north on Rucker Road when Daniel L. Mullens, 61, of Henderson, was heading southbound. HCSO says it is unknown how Mullens came to hit the back of Buley’s trailer, but Mullens ultimately wound up going about thirty feet backwards before stopping in a yard.

HCSO says that the Henderson County Coroner’s Office declared Mullens dead on the scene. Mullens was taken to Madisonville for an autopsy that would happen on the next day, says HCSO.