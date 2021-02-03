Man pleads guilty to false informing in abduction hoax case

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) — Joshua Thomas, the man authorities say helped plan an abduction hoax involving Hannah Potts last year, pled guilty to false informing.

He was sentenced to 270 days in the Gibson County Jail, but that time was suspended to probation.

The case against Hannah Potts is still underway.

Maria Hopper, another woman involved in the case, also pled guilty last year.

In July, officials spent several days looking for Hannah Potts after she was reported missing.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)