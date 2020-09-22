Man pleads guilty to stealing from nonprofit

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — The former director of a western Kentucky nonprofit has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $25,000 from the organization. The Paducah Sun reports 51-year-old David Boggs admitted in McCracken County District Court on Monday that he took the money from Paducah’s annual Barbecue on the River in 2018. Boggs appeared briefly via Zoom from the jail, answering a series of questions before entering the plea. Boggs was arrested in May in South Carolina after being on the run since November 2018. Police said he took the money to pay off social media scammers. Sentencing was set for Nov. 2.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2020)

