Man pulled from Ohio River identified

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person pulled from the Ohio River Friday night.

According to police, Lonny Sparks, 64, of Henderson, drove his minivan into the water near the Second Street Boat Ramp around 7:30 that night. Witnesses say they didn’t hear anyone calling for help from inside the vehicle.

Officials are still investigating why Sparks drove into the river.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: