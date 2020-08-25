Man reportedly confesses in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says Steven Nail has reportedly confessed for his involvement in the death of Burk Jones in the 300 block of N. Main St. August 17.

Officers found Jones dead, reportedly from multiple blunt force trauma. Nail was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest before he was arrested Tuesday morning. Nail faces a murder charge and is booked at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)

