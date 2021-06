EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man was taken to the hospital after a water rescue in Evansville on Monday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Evansville Fire crews pulled a man out of the water at the Garvin Park lake. Witnesses told EFD that the man had been in and out of the water all day.

The man pulled out of the water was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.