HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – A man is in the hospital this morning after being rescued from the Ohio River.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Henderson County deputies were called to Riverport Road, where they say a man was in chest deep water.

With the help of water crews, the man was pulled from the water and taken to the Henderson boat ramp for evaluation.

The sheriff’s office says he was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.