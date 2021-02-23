Man says group surrounded his car and began shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A man was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gun shot wound to his knee-cap early Tuesday morning.

The Evansville Police Department responded to the scene at Thornton’s on the corner of Green River Rd. and Bellmeade Ave. around 4:15 a.m.

The victim told officers the shooting took place in the 500 block of S. Denby, where they later located multiple shell casings. Officers also saw multiple bullet holes in the victim’s car.

The victim said he came to Evansville to pick up a friend, and while he was waiting, five males approached his car and began shooting. He told police he didn’t have a description of any of the suspects.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or at the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)