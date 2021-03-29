Man sentenced after allegedly stabbing his step-father several times

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is sentenced to four years in prison for allegedly stabbing his step-father during an argument between his step-father and mother.

Deputies say last September, Zakary Mullin’s mother was picking something up from his step-father when the two got into an argument. Deputies believe Mullin, who was 20 years old at the time, went inside the home, pulled out a knife, and stabbed his step-father multiple times in the torso from behind.

We’re told Mullin admitted to the stabbing. In February, he accepted a plea deal to drop the more serious charge of attempted murder and plead guilty to one charge of aggravated battery. He has been sentenced to four years in prison.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)