Man sentenced in 2019 police chase, standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man who ran from a traffic stop that ended in a stand-off near Downtown Evansville last year has pleaded guilty.

Jeffery Currie was sentenced to one year in prison.

Police say he led officers on a chase before bailing out and running into a house on Fountain Avenue.

After more than an hour, officers used tear gas to get Currie out of that home.

(This story was originally published on September 9, 2020)