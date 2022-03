EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man convicted for arson in the Diamond Avenue Flea Market fire in May of last year was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison as well as two years on work release and two years on a drug and alcohol rehab program.

Christopher Liggett accepted a plea deal last month in the case. Police say Liggett confessed to starting the fire that displaced several vendors at the flea market.

It took firefighters hours to put out the fire.