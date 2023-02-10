Cox (Courtesy: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man convicted in a Gibson County child molesting case from 2020 was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, an warrant was issued for James Cox, 51, and a trial was scheduled for January 9. At the end of the trial, the jury deliberated for approximately 15 minutes before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

In addition to the sentence of 38 years on child molesting, an additional 10 years were added for a prior unrelated child molesting conviction.