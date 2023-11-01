HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Rockport man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after authorities say he shot at an Owensboro Police officer in 2022.

According to a release, Bronson Anderson (also known as Bronson Lindsey), pleaded guilty to the following charges on Tuesday:

Attempted murder police officer (2 counts)

Robbery

Receiving stolen property

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Authorities say on May 14, 2022, officers were investigating a suspicious person at the Eagles Convenience Store on Triplett Street who matched the description of an earlier reported robbery at Franey’s Food Mart. During questioning, authorities say the suspect, identified by police as Anderson, began a physical altercation with officers and fired a shot from a concealed handgun. One of the officers was struck by the bullet, and the suspect allegedly stole an Owensboro Police vehicle and fled the scene.

Anderson was arrested in Spencer County the next morning.