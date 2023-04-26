HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Louisville man was sentenced to over 160 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, members of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration stopped Larry Beville, 61, near the 8000 block of Eagle Crest Boulevard on August 24, 2022 after observing a violation of traffic laws. Authorities say a detective smelled burnt marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia while approaching the car. Officers obtained a warrant to search the vehicle, where they reportedly recovered marijuana, a glass smoking pipe with apparent drug residue and a plastic container that held a gallon-sized bag full of over 1 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.

Beville initially stated he did not know anything about the bag of methamphetamine, but according to court documents he later stated he was delivering the methamphetamine to Evansville from Kentucky for distribution.

In addition to his sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young also ordered that Beville be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release from federal prison.