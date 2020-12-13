Man seriously injured after crash in White County rest area

WHITE CO, Ill (WEHT) One man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash just off I-64.

Police say Abel Sanchez, 23, of Marion, IL, was driving westbound on the I-64 off ramp leading to Skeeter Mountain Rest Area when his speed prevented him from making a turn.

Reports say the car slid down an embankment and hit a tree. The car then spun around backwards and slid into a concrete culvert.

Sanchez was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident. Pedro Bautista, 20, of Marion, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)

