HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The man that police say was shot by officers at the Evansville Regional Airport on November 18 has been booked in jail.

Police say Pierre Barthelemy, 24, was threatening airport staff with a knife and tearing up furniture.

When officers showed up, he allegedly jumped out of his seat and went toward officers with his knife. Officials say he was also yelling obscenities. That’s when officers opened fire.

Barthelemy was taken to the hospital. He has now been released from the hospital and is in jail facing several charges, including intimidation with a deadly weapon.

A booking photo has not yet been posted.