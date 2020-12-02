Man shot multiple times in Henderson while sitting in his vehicle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson police are investigating after a man was shot several times last night while sitting in a vehicle.

Officers say this happened just after 9:30 Tuesday night at Alves and Cherry Streets.

Investigators say a white S.U.V. pulled up next to the victim’s car, and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was able to get to Deaconess Hospital in Henderson, and that’s when police were notified.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact them.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

