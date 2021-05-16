Man shot over washing machine dispute, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One man is in jail after a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Boeke Rd. Saturday night.

Police were called to a duplex on N. Boeke around 7 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. The caller said a man was in his home with a gun, and dispatch could hear yelling and screaming in the background.

According to a police report, the caller dropped the phone, but the line remained open. The dispatcher could hear a gunshot in the background along with a scuffle.

Arriving officers found a male victim with a gunshot to the abdomen. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooter, Kristian Isaiah Clay, 30, of Evansville, was still on the scene outside the residence. According to police, Clay had been with a group of people making threats to the victim for non-payment of a washing machine.

The victim told police he knew Clay was going to assault him when he saw him show up at his address with two carloads of people. The victim said he grabbed a kitchen knife for protection and called 9-1-1.

According to a media report, Clay drew his weapon on the victim and told him to drop the knife. When the victim dropped the knife, Clay began to hit him. A third party, who lived in an adjoining duplex, heard the struggle and tried to help the victim. In doing so, he was shot in the abdomen.

Clay was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he is being charged with battery with a weadly weapon.

The third party victim is expected to survive his injuries. The intended victim suffered a broken nose.