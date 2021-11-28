Man shot while attempting to break into Evansville home

EVANSVILLE. Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Taylor Avenue Saturday afternoon in response to a subject who had been shot and was left in the street.

On arrival, EPD says they located a male adult in the street with a gun-shot wound. According to a police report, the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they spoke with the residents of a home nearby. The residents told officers that they were familiar with the individual who had been shot. EPD state the residents told officers that the male, who did not live there, came to the address earlier in the day and was causing problems for the residents.

As stated by the residents, the man left the home but returned shortly after. They mention they told him to leave multiple times and would not let him back in, locking the doors.

The man broke out a window to try to enter the home, police say. One of the residents told police that they armed themselves with a firearm. The resident reportedly fired a shot toward the door when the male tried to force entry into the home.

Police tell us that no charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing.