Man shot while walking in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Early Tuesday morning, the Evansville Police Department was called to the hospital to speak with a male victim who had been shot.

According to a report, the victim and a witness told police they had been walking in the area of Mary and Oregon Streets when a black car pulled up and started shooting. The victim was hit in the shoulder.

The victim and the witness then went to the hospital for treatment.

Both claim they don’t know who shot at them or who owns the black car. Police say the victim did not want to help the investigation any further and also did not want to pursue charges.

The victim’s wounds are not life-threatening.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

