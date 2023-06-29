HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A man spotted on the Ohio River floating with a duck raft was pulled from the water as storms rushed through the area.

The incident caused a scene on social media Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say the water rescue happened near Broadway Avenue and Evansville Marine.

We’re told a caller told dispatch a male subject with a safety vest and a hard hat was swimming and pulling a large duck raft behind him.

(Courtesy: Taylor Saunders)

According to witnesses who saw it unfold, the subject is now out of the water and with Evansville Police and fire officials.

We are waiting for more information.