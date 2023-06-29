HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A man spotted on the Ohio River floating with a duck raft was pulled from the water as storms rushed through the area.
The incident caused a scene on social media Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say the water rescue happened near Broadway Avenue and Evansville Marine.
We’re told a caller told dispatch a male subject with a safety vest and a hard hat was swimming and pulling a large duck raft behind him.
According to witnesses who saw it unfold, the subject is now out of the water and with Evansville Police and fire officials.
We are waiting for more information.