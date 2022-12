HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of murdering Amanda Weir in May of 2018 is on trial in Vanderburgh County.

Robert Ballard Jr. is accused of murdering 38-year-old Weir and attempted murder after allegedly shooting another person. The case was delayed several times after doctors determined Ballard was incompetent to stand trial twice over the last few years.

In October of 2022, Ballard was ruled competent.