EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a suspect with no license struck a victim as they sped away from police near Jimtown. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area of 1009 N Governor Street for a silver Chevy Impala they were looking for.

According to a police report, the caller told EPD the Impala was in the alley being driven by a white man. An officer says they were familiar with the car and the driver, Isaiah Adams, since he had fled from police a few days earlier.

The EPD officer says he left his squad car and approached Adams, who was sitting in the driver seat of the Impala. Three people were standing in front of the vehicle, officials say. According to police, Adams started to back up as he saw the officer.

EPD tells us the officer yelled at Adams to stop and that’s when he put it in drive, speeding down the alley. Police documents show that one person in the alley was struck by the suspect as he accelerated. While Adams was driving, police say he couldn’t see because the hood was up on the vehicle.

EPD tells us that Adams crossed Oregon Street at an unsafe speed, bottoming out as he bounced off the pavement. A bystander told police that they were working on the car and had bled the brakes. Officers concluded he could not have gotten too far since he had no brakes.

Officers say they soon arrested Adams after finding him walking on Oregon near Garvin Street. The Impala, later found out to be stolen, was found in an alley north of Oregon Street, law enforcement officials say. Police tell us that Adams had an ID card with no license that was suspended-infraction.

The victim that was struck refused medical treatment, police tell us. Adams was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of: