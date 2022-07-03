HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown.

In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the CDC, about 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States each year. They say while the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million, almost 90% of all lightning strike victims survive.

We’ll keep you updated on-air and online as we receive more information.