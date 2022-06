EVANSVILLE,Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) rescued a 28-year-old man from a man lift on June 3 at S. Burdette Ave around noon.

The EPD reported that he was not conscious and had been struck by a falling tree limb.

CenterPoint Energy assisted the EFD by shutting off the power so they could safely retrieve the injured man.

The rescue took about 45 minutes and he was transported to the hospital.