Man taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Evansville

Local News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One person is injured after a motorcycle crash on the south side of Evansville on Monday afternoon.

Police say a cyclist was heading east on Riverside Dr. near Highway 41 before 3 p.m.

Officers say he hit a curb and lost control, causing him to crash. Officers say the bike ended up on top of him.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

