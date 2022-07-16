CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A felony shoplifting investigation led to an assault-related arrest Friday in Muhlenberg County.

The Central City Police Department says they were assisting other agencies in the investigation when they pulled over a Nissan. Police believed a man of interest was in the vehicle. After pulling over the Nissan, officers say they detained a male subject.

Police say he told them that he had COVID, then coughed into the face of one of the officers. The police department shared on social media that both the suspect and officer are well. They say the suspect was medically cleared at an area hospital before being incarcerated.

The man was charged with Assault 3rd Degree – Communicable Bodily Fluid at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.