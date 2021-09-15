Man travels across the country by foot shining a light on pediatric cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– At the age of 14, Cody O’Connor was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer. He told Eyewitness News he was told he wouldn’t walk again.

“In a way of speaking out against that and kind of defying the odds, we decided well can we put our body to the test, to inspire kids to keep on fighting themselves,” O’Connor said.

Now that he’s beat the odds, he’s hopping on foot and traveling across the country. He’s going from New York to California with a team raising funds for the Campions Do Overcome non-profit to help pediatric cancer patients and their families. He was in Evansville on Wednesday.

“This illness doesn’t discriminate. This illness affects every single person- and unfortunately there’s families that are not only going without certain things, but there’s families being torn apart from being with each other, and the nuclear of the family is just deteriorating and that’s where the nonprofit wants to come in to make a difference,” O’Connor said.

He said that while this journey hasn’t always been easy, he’s glad he can venture out across the country to hopefully inspire some kids to keep fighting.

“There’s always the thought of what other kids are going through. There’s nothing worse than finding out you have cancer so that keeps us going, keeps me stepping, and we’ll do that until we hit the pier,” O’Connor said.