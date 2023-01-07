HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year.

The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him.

Police say the 72-year-old man was last seen visiting a family member at the Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30, 2022. According to officers, Ellis never returned home and did not contact any other members of the family.

Officials believe his black 2011 Toyota Tacoma, bearing Indiana license plate number TK723LOQ, is also missing.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to contact the Huntingburg Police Department.