DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana.

The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida.

The 42-year-old man was found by police outside a home on Front Street. Law enforcement officials say Davis was taken into custody without incident. He faces two molestation charges.

Police did not say why Davis was believed to be in Indiana. We have reached out to the Washington Police Department for more information.

UP NEXT: Police say Evansville man used officer’s stun gun while resisting arrest