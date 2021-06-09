Man wanted in home improvement thefts, at least $6,000 lost in two Muhlenberg Co. cases

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for theft in a case of home improvement projects in which multiple people have lost thousands of dollars. In Muhlenberg alone, two separate cases have resulted in a loss of more than $6,000 from people living in Muhlenberg County.

The sheriff’s office says Michael McKiernan has been offering sales and installation of equipment. Deputies say McKiernan has active warrants from multiple counties, including Muhlenberg.

Michael McKiernan, Source: Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on McKiernan’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office at 270-338-3345 or Muhlenberg Co. Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.