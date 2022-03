OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who died in a fire over the weekend has been identified by the Daviess County Coroner.

Fire crews were sent to a home in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Owensboro on Sunday night. Fire fighters say they found a building in the backyard with smoke coming from it, and found one dead person inside.

According to the Daviess County Coroner, the man was identified as Michael Jennings, 68, of Owensboro.

The coroner said Jennings died of smoke inhalation.