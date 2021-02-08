Man who evaded police arrested in connection to Owensboro burglary

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A Hawesville man has been booked into the Daviess County Jail after authorities say he evaded arrest for several days.

Robert Andrew Simpson, 30, faces several charges, including attempted murder and burglary.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was called to a burglary in progress in the 4600 block of Medley Road on February 2. Police say Simpson stole a vehicle and almost ran over the homeowner while trying to get away.

Simpson was arrested Sunday on multiple outstanding warrants in the 1900 block of Princeton Avenue in Owensboro. His brother, Darren Simpson, 28, was arrested at the time of the burglary.

Police say the homeowner’s vehicle was found abandoned in the city.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)