Man who fired gun into car turns himself in

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson police make an arrest after a man was shot several times in his car last week.

Police say Lovechild McGuire, 27, of Morganfield, turned himself in Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree assault and wanton endangerment.

The incident happened last Tuesday night at the intersection of South Alves and Cherry Street. Police say McGuire drove up to the victim’s vehicle and shot into the car. The victim’s two-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time but was not hurt.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-831-1295.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

