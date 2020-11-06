Man who fled country after sexual abuse indictment pleads guilty

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) An Owensboro man who fled the country in 2019 after he was charged with rape and sodomy has now entered a guilty plea.

In March of 2019 Ladd Ottofy faced charges of rape, sodomy, and five counts of sexual abuse for sexually abusing several juveniles between November of 2017 and December of 2018.

Ottofy fled to Belize after he was indicted on the charges last year. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 26.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

