DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) An Owensboro man who fled the country in 2019 after he was charged with rape and sodomy has now entered a guilty plea.
In March of 2019 Ladd Ottofy faced charges of rape, sodomy, and five counts of sexual abuse for sexually abusing several juveniles between November of 2017 and December of 2018.
Ottofy fled to Belize after he was indicted on the charges last year. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 26.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Non-profits need more help during pandemic
- Indiana sets COVID-19 case record for third straight day
- Webster County High Schools to go remote for two weeks
- Man who fled country after sexual abuse indictment pleads guilty
- Police surround empty home after phony 911 call