Man who pleaded guilty to multiple burglaries in Vanderburgh, Posey counties sentenced

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Farris sentenced to 16 years

Daniel Farris, Courtesy: Posey County Jail

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) A Mt. Vernon man who pleaded guilty to multiple burglaries and thefts in Posey and Vanderburgh County last year is sentenced to 16 years in prison. Daniel Farris, 36, was sentenced Wednesday.

Mt. Vernon Police arrested Farris back in February 2020. Authorities say Farris confessed to breaking into multiple residences in Posey and Vanderburgh County. Farris said he acted alone. Law enforcement was able to recover several items that were stolen in the burglaries.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories