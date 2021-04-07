Man who pleaded guilty to multiple burglaries in Vanderburgh, Posey counties sentenced

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) A Mt. Vernon man who pleaded guilty to multiple burglaries and thefts in Posey and Vanderburgh County last year is sentenced to 16 years in prison. Daniel Farris, 36, was sentenced Wednesday.

Mt. Vernon Police arrested Farris back in February 2020. Authorities say Farris confessed to breaking into multiple residences in Posey and Vanderburgh County. Farris said he acted alone. Law enforcement was able to recover several items that were stolen in the burglaries.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)