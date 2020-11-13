Man who shot woman who was driving by is sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The man accused of shooting a woman who was in her car driving down an Evansville street learns his fate.

Kherrick Morris pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and several other charges. In return, he was sentenced to three years in prison and one year in work release.

Police say on November 1, Morris was shooting at someone else near Walnut and Canal, missed that person, and hit someone else driving down Walnut. That driver was hit in the cheek and survived.

The shooting occurred outside an Evansville church that had just hosted a memorial service for another shooting victim.

Morris was also charged in a child molestation case in Vanderburgh County shortly before he was arrested for the shooting. Those charges have been dismissed.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)