Man who was shot at over the weekend at Loft Cove dies

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner says the man who was acting erratically at a house party over the weekend and hit a police car has died. An autopsy is pending at this time.

Evan Terhune, 20, was the man who was detained by Evansville Police at the Loft Cove Saturday after an accidental shooting.

Evansville Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Nick Winsett says people at the party were using narcotics, and they believe Terhune was also using drugs. At some point, Terhune began acting wildly, and partygoers were able to get Terhune outside, lock the door, and call police.

Police say one person opened fire in self defense – but instead hit the owner of the condo. That person is expected to be OK.

When officers arrived, Terhune began hitting a police car and assaulting officers before being tased. Because Terhune was acting so erratically, officers say they placed him in a transport van for treatment.

Investigators say no charges will be filed in connection with the shooting itself at this time.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)

