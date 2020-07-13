Man who was struck by lightning on roof of Berry Global has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The coroner has confirmed the man who was struck by lightning last week while working on the roof of Berry Global has died. His identity has not been released.
Authorities say the person did not work for Berry, but was a contractor. The person was struck by lighting Wednesday around 4 p.m. while doing work on the roof of Berry Global.
(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)
