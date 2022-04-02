EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say they were in the area of Judson and Riverside when a woman approached and told them her son had been shot.

The Evansville Police Department tells us the officers were unaware of the situation when she approached, and happened to be in the area on a different call.

According to a police report, the woman told officers her son was at a hospital. Police located the wounded man soon-after. Officials say a report was taken after a detective, crime scene and supervisor responded.