Man with ‘JUST KEEP SWIMMING’ tattoo wanted in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department is attempting to locate Jeremiah L. Jackson. He is wanted on two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors and two counts of intimidation.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on January 11 and his whereabouts have been unknown ever since. Jackson is roughly 5’9 and 140 pounds. There is a tattoo in the middle of his chest that reads “JUST KEEP SWIMMING” and a tattoo in the middle of his back that reads “SANDY JACKSON.”

If you have information on the location of Jackson please call 911.