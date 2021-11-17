Man with previous child molesting conviction arrested for trying to get pictures from juveniles

Santa Claus, Ind (WEHT) – Santa Claus Police have arrested John Davis for child solicitation, inappropriate communication with a child, and criminal parole violation by a sexual predator. Davis had been previously convicted for child molestation.

Police say Davis admitted to requesting pictures of female minors on social media, and of sending them pictures of himself. Davis also allegedly tried to contact the victim in his previous child molestation case.

Davis is now being held at the Spencer County Jail on charges of child solicitation, inappropriate communication with a child, and violating parole. Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact SCPD at (812)937-2340.